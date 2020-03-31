Construction firm stops work on national children’s hospital

Bam Ireland has announced that it has stopped work on the building of the national children’s hospital.

The company said it ceased work on the project “immediately” after getting confirmation from the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) that the hospital was not deemed an essential construction service in the context of the coronavirus restrictions.

Bam Ireland which was accused by Rise TD Paul Murphy of putting workers’ lives at risk from potential exposure to coronavirus, said it welcomed “this important clarification which it has sought over a number of days”. The company said “work ceased immediately upon its receipt”.

In a statement the company said it had followed all official Government and HSE guidelines in relation to the operation of its sites in recent weeks and the welfare of its staff and contractors was its top priority.

The company had said on Monday it kept its site open because it believed as one of the State’s “very large construction projects”, the children’s hospital was exempt from coronavirus restrictions.

The development of the new hospital has been the source of major political controversy over soaring costs. The Cabinet was told in December 2018 by Minister for Health Simon Harris that the overall bill for the new facility was estimated at more than €1.7 billion – an increase of €450 million since the Government originally backed the project in April 2017. However, the opposition argued that the final cost could exceed €2 billion.

Bam Ireland will continue to undertake separate coronavirus-related work on the main St James’s Hospital campus at the request of the hospital management as well as some essential motorway maintenance and facilities management work around the country. In these, the company said it was operating to the strictest of safety procedures for all workers”.