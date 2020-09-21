Concern over rise in Covid-19 cases in Louth, Donegal and Waterford

The number of Covid-19 cases in counties Louth, Donegal and Waterford are “already high and continuing to rise fast”, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned.

While Dublin has the highest incidents of coronavirus, Dr Glynn tweeted on Sunday night that most other counties were also seeing a rise in coronavirus numbers.

In Louth, the 14-day incidence rate has risen to 102 per 100,000 of the population with 131 cases in the past fortnight; in Donegal the incidence rate increased to 84 per 100,000 with 133 cases in the past fortnight and in Waterford it rose to 89 per 100,000 with 103 cases in the last fortnight.

“It is vital that people in all counties, but in these in particular, do all they can to break chains of transmission over the next 7 days,” wrote Dr Glynn in his tweet. He urged people to continue washing their hands regularly, keep their distance from others, wear a face covering, avoid crowds and assume that those they meet may be infectious.

He also advised the public to plan to meet “half as many people this week as you did last week”.

There has very understandably been a particular focus on Dublin over the past few days.



Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan warned at the weekend there was a “possibility” that other counties would have their Covid-19 status elevated to Level 3 alongside Dublin where there is currently a ban on indoor dining in restaurants, cafes and pubs serving food. Dubliners have been told they should stay in the capital unless they need to leave for education, work or other essential services and to work from home unless absolutely necessary to go into the workplace.

Incidence rate

Dublin’s incidence rate currently varies from 187.3 in Dublin North-West to 55.9 in Dublin South, according to the latest epidemiological report from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Despite the rise in cases, pubs outside Dublin that do not serve food will be permitted to open today, for the first time since mid-March. The rest of Ireland is currently at level 2 restrictions.

A further 396 cases were reported on Sunday – the highest daily figure since mid-May, with 274 reported on Saturday. The number of hospitalised patients has increased to 79, and those in ICU to 16. There were no further deaths reported.

Speaking on Sunday, Dr Glynn said the latest reported figures were “seeded in the last week” and that the country now had a “collective task” to break this chain of transmission.

“Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease keeps ourselves and our families safe,” he said.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the epidemiological modelling advisory group of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), said the restrictions were necessary to protect the most vulnerable people in communities.

“High levels of virus in the community increase the risk for older and other vulnerable people,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“The recent rise in cases in Ireland started in younger age groups with very mild disease, but now we are seeing rising cases in older people, hospitalisations and deaths. We had four deaths with Covid-19 in all of August, and 18 so far in September.”