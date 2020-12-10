Committee wrong to seek relaxation of Christmas air travel, Minister says

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, has claimed the Oireachtas Transport Committee was wrong to call for a relaxation of advice on non-essential aviation travel around Christmas.

Mr Donnelly said the Government and public health experts remained concerned about the need to “keep our shape and keep our discipline” and limit social interaction over the holiday period.

The transport committee had called on Wednesday for testing at airports to allow for a greater resumption of air travel.

However, Mr Donnelly explained his concerns were based on the daily reports of the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 infection which had begun to increase five days ago.

The minister said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had advised him that there would be “serious exponential growth” in infection rates if the R number (reproductive rate) for Covid-19 increased above 1.2.

“It is something that nobody wants because it puts the hospitals at risk. It puts lives at risk, It puts the nursing homes at risk” he observed.

Speaking on Newstalk FM’s Breakfast, Mr Donnelly said one of the big potential vectors for the disease was people returning to Ireland for Christmas.

He pointed out that most countries in Europe were now branded red for travel purposes which meant anyone coming back for the holidays would have to quarantine for two weeks unless they got a negative PCR test after being back five days.

“What I’m saying, what the Government is saying and I think much more importantly what the public health experts are saying is if you need to come home for Christmas, of course come home,” the minister said.

Mr Donnelly said it was important that people also understood that the antigen tests proposed for use in airports were not as accurate as PCR tests.

The minister said public health experts had very serious concerns about such tests and pointed out that no country was using antigen tests for mass testing at airports.

Mr Donnelly said Nphet had advised him that Covid-19 tests at airports could give people “a false sense of security”.

Vaccine

The minister also defended the Government’s priority list for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine which he said was based on the advice of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

He said the objective of the list was to save as many lives as possible and prevent as many serious illnesses as possible.

On the issue of allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, Mr Donnelly said he did not believe there was any reason for the public to be concerned as it was not unusual for people to have a reaction.

Separately, a leading medical expert has claimed the advice by the UK health authorities that people with a history of significant allergic reactions should not avail of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is “relatively normal”.

The Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority in the UK issued the warning on Wednesday after two NHS workers experienced anaphylactoid reactions after receiving a dose of the new vaccine.

Professor Ultan Power, professor of molecular virology at Queen’s University Belfast, said the fact that the two healthcare staff had been carrying epi-pens showed they were aware they had significant allergic reactions in the past.

Prof Power noted that trials on the Pfizer vaccine had also excluded anybody with a severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine

“It’s relatively normal to have reactions to all vaccines,” said Prof Power.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, he said doctors administering the vaccine should also be aware of their patient’s medical history in relation to any allergic reactions.

Prof Power said there was no evidence to date that there would be any problem with the vaccine for people with mild reactions such as hay fever.

“This information will become more clear as the rollout happens,” he added.

Prof Power said it was also unclear at this stage if some of the various Covid-19 would cause more allergic reactions than others.

However, he said the vaccine being provided by Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was being delivered by a virusand Oxford so its reactions might be different.

Prof Power said the two NHS staff who suffered the reaction should be studies to see if the vaccine could be reformulated to remove the part that caused the reaction.