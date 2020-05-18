Cocooners in holiday homes cannot return to primary residences and go back, Harris says

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said people cocooning in their holiday homes cannot return to their primary residences and go back unless there were extenuating circumstances.

In response to questions about the so-called “phase one” limited lifting of restrictions introduced to combat coronavirus on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Mr Harris said the five kilometre rule still applied, although exceptions could be made if medical care was required.

When asked about specific numbers allowed for small weddings, the Minister said it was “highly unlikely” to be 100, it was likely to be a “very small number of people” but that a “range” would be decided upon shortly.

Mr Harris revealed he was due to have been groomsman at a wedding shortly, but the wedding had been postponed to next year.

“We’ll try and provide more guidance over the next few weeks but a lot depends on the behaviour of the virus.”

In reply to a question whether a bouncy castle business could reopen from today, the Minster said no, that it was difficult to practice social distancing on a bouncy castle.

Beaches are now open, he said, and people could drive five kilometres to walk on a beach, but they should apply social distancing rules while there.

“The virus is potentially within us and we’re asking people to stay at home as much as possible and extra movement brings extra risk,” he said.

Cemeteries are outdoor areas and should be open from today, depending on local authorities, but again the five kilometre travel limit still applies, he said.

The government had no plans to nationalise public hospitals, Mr Harris said in response to a question about transplant operations in public hospitals, but a future government could examine that issue, he added.

It was in the interest of the construction industry “to get this right”, he said of the return to work today. “If they don’t they will be closed down.”

Mr Harris

said that today is an important day and that he was both pleased and nervous about phase one of the easing of restrictions. Mr Harris said he was pleased that the efforts of the Irish people had brought us this far, but nervous because the virus had not gone away.

There needed to be a “collective sense of cop on”, he added.

Just because a place was open did not mean one needed to go there, he said, but if people did they must practice social distancing and hand washing.

“If we get the next three weeks right it means we will have found a way to live safely with the virus. We will be watching the figures.”

Mr Harris said progress was “in our hands” and the country could move forward if “we don’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We’ve stuck with testing and tracing, we’ve got to keep working on it and it will be a major focus for the HSE.”