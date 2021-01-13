Close contact health workers called back to work due to staff shortages

Chief operations officer of the HSE Anne O’Connor has admitted that health workers who were close contacts were being called back to work before completing their 14 days self-isolation.

This was being used as “a last resort”.

Staff who were close contacts but had no symptoms were tested and then closely monitored by occupational health, she said.

Every member of staff was needed on duty and to any one who could help frontline workers go to work she said “please help” when asked about the shortage of child care. Staff who were facing such difficulties were being facilitated where possible, she added.

Responding to a question about absenteeism in the health service on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms O’Connor said that between acute hospitals, support services and community services there were more than 7,000 workers absent because of Covid-19.

The level of absenteeism was challenging, she added.

Ms O’Connor said that the health service was very dependent on being able to move people out of hospital back to their home or into another facility. All were tested on discharge, but if they tested positive options outside of hospitals had to be utilised as it was not an option to keep everyone in hospitals.

Liam Woods, HSE director of acute hospitals, said intensive care units would be facing “extreme pressure on the service” over the next number of weeks.

“There is some ICU capacity in the private system which we will seek to use, and beyond that there are some arrangements to expand ICU within the public system,” he told RTÉ’s Prime Time.

“We’re looking at this stage at potentially moving from 160 cases in ICU at the moment , to potentially 300 by early next week so that would put the public system under extreme pressure,” he said.

There would be capacity to expand the number of ICU beds in public hospitals up to 350, but “beyond that there will be difficulty there’s no question,” he said.

“Fundamentally we’re going to come under enormous pressure and already are,” Mr Woods said.

“At this stage we can’t rule anything out, I think what we’re looking at in the next two weeks is a very concerning circumstance, and we will have to manage day by day” he said.

Covid deaths

It comes as Dr Tony Holohan warned that Ireland is going to experience high numbers of Covid-19 deaths “for the next period of time.”

He was responding to news of 46 deaths of patients with the disease on Tuesday, the highest daily figure in almost nine months. All but two of the deaths occurred this month.

Attributing the rise in deaths to “unsustainably” high levels of infection, Dr Holohan called on people to stay home “out of respect for those who have lost their lives” or were in hospital.

A total of 3,086 confirmed cases were reported yesterday, the lowest daily figure since New Year’s Day. More cases were recorded in Galway than in Dublin, despite it having a fraction of the capital’s population. In Monaghan, the worst affected county at present, one in every 38 people has the virus.

There were 1,700 Covid-19 patients in hospital yesterday evening, including 170 in intensive care, more than the peak set last spring of 155. One in three hospitalised patients this month has been aged under 65.