‘Clear threat’: Irish cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 rise to 180, HSE confirms

The number of Irish cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 has risen to 180, from 126 last week, according to the latest HSE data.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) announced 373 general cases of Covid-19 on Thursday evening.

The Delta variant, which is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha (UK) variant that is dominant here, now accounts for 5 per cent of all cases sequenced by the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

This compares to about 25 per cent in Northern Ireland and up to 90 per cent in England, where the variant has quickly become the dominant strain of the virus.

The Delta variant is a “clear threat” to those who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry told a briefing on Thursday. Completion of the second dose of vaccination is “critical” to ensure protection, he warned.

Dr Henry cited a new study from the UK which indicates the variant is 64 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

He said early evidence suggests the Delta variant may also pose an increased risk of hospitalisation, while there is also evidence of reduced vaccine effectiveness, particularly after just one dose.

However, latest British research show the Pfizer vaccine is 96 per cent effective against hospitalisation with the variant after two doses, while AstraZeneca is 92 per cent effective.

Vaccine rollout out is set to peak over the rest of June before reducing in July as supplies are confined to the two mRNA vaccines, HSE chief executive Paul Reid told the briefing.

Over 61 per cent of adults have at least one dose and 31 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to latest data.

Last week, 265-275,000 people were vaccinated. This week, it is planned to administer 310-330,000 doses and next week, “well over 300,000,” Mr Reid said.

The administration of second doses of AstraZeneca will be completed by July 19th.

Ireland’s vaccine uptake is the “envy of many other countries”, Mr Reid said, with over 90 per cent uptake among over-60s and 87 per cent among those in their fifties.

It will take three to four weeks to give a first dose to 380,000 30-34 year-olds and the same time to immunise 310,000 35-39 year-olds, officials said.

Mr Reid said deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine for July have yet to be firmed up. Overall deliveries are set to drop from the current level of about 300,000 doses a week to 200,000 in July as the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson comes to an end.

Over 118,000 tests were completed last week, with positivity rates in Letterkenny and Galway running at more than 10 per cent.

The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 has fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since last summer 2020, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry pointed out.

Over the last four weeks, there are been “one or two” healthcare-acquired cases, compared to over 500 in a single week last January.

Earlier, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the vaccine portal for those aged between 35 and 39 would open this Sunday.

Mr Donnelly said he was “delighted to announce for some of you under 40s - the registration for a Covid-19 vaccine will open to those aged 35-39 on Sunday.

“Starting with those age 39, 38 on Monday and so on.”

This age cohort will be offered mRNA vaccines such as the Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

Political sources said this week a substantial increase in supply over recent weeks has been matched by a corresponding scaling up of the administration of the vaccine programme that will continue throughout June.

They said the “profile will change” over July with a focus on using the two mRNA vaccines going forward. AstraZeneca will continue to be used to complete second doses for those who already received a first dose of AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said that there are now only 18 Covid-19 patients in intensive care unit units with 54 inpatients in hospitals.

He said that in January there were 212 Covid-19 patients in intensive care and 2,020 inpatients.

“Our ICU & Covid ward teams deserve huge credit. The care, compassion & resolve of these teams, and others, have saved many lives,” he said on Twitter. - Additional reporting PA