Children’s hospital board predicts little interest if project retendered

The national children’s hospital board believes there would be “little or no” international interest and limited domestic interest if they retendered the project following dramatic cost escalations.

Bam, the construction firm, said on Friday it would step down from the construction of the hospital if the board asked it to do so.

However, confidential documents have revealed the board does not believe there will be enough interest in the market to build the hospital, the cost of which has risen to €1.7 billion from €800 million in 2014.

The cost of the project has risen from an estimated €800 million in 2014, to €983 million in 2017, and €1.43 billion now.

Equipping the building and providing IT pushes this bill up to €1.73 billion; this does not include the cost of family accommodation, a research centre, excess construction inflation and any other changes to clinical standards. The Government has commissioned consultants PwC to examine how the price of the hospital has grown to €1.7 billion.

Minister for Health Simon Harris was questioned in the Dáil earlier this week about the cost overruns and about his knowledge about when he found about them.

Mr Harris apologised “most sincerely” for not providing fuller information in reply to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen. The apology followed a statement by Mr Harris on September 18th last year in response to a question from Mr Cowen that the budget for the hospital “was in line with the expected expenditure profile”.

However, Mr Harris had been told on August 27th there were significant additional costs of €191 million, plus a further €200 million which was being disputed.

