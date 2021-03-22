Childcare sector seeks higher vaccine priority after Covid outbreak in creche

An outbreak of Covid-19 at a creche in Co Offaly infecting 12 children and eight staff has prompted calls for the sector to be given higher vaccination priority.

According to the Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP), the owner of the Montessori has been left distressed by the outbreak because the facility is fully compliant with public health guidance.

It is understood that all of the children are asymptomatic and well but that one staff member is quite ill, although not in hospital.

The children were in separate pods, of which six were affected. A member of staff notified the creche they had become unwell last week.

“Despite following all guidance in relation to mask wearing, hand hygiene, containing children within pods and limiting access to parents and others, the virus has spread rapidly in this childcare facility in the county currently with the highest national incidence of the virus,” the FECP said in a statement issued on Monday.

It is seeking to raise a number of issues with regard to the sector including the need for higher vaccine priority for essential creche workers, subsidised weekly antigen testing and additional funding for personal protective equipment.

The Health Service Executive has not immediately replied to requests for comment.