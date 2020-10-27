CervicalCheck tribunal to be extended due to days of delay

The Government has pledged to extend the length of the CervicalCheck tribunal to ensure that women still have the full nine months to make a claim.

The tribunal was due to start its work on Tuesday but was paused for a number of days following meetings between Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and representatives of the 221+ Group.

It emerged on Tuesday night, however, that the order establishing the tribunal had already been signed late last week and so the effective start date of the tribunal still began on Tuesday.

“Following a meeting with the 221+ Group on Monday, October 26th, the Minister for Health and officials from Department of Health formally pursued the delaying of the establishment of the CervicalCheck tribunal,” a spokeswoman for Mr Donnelly said on Tuesday night.

‘Establishment day’

“However, as the order establishing the tribunal had already been signed and sent for publication on Friday 23rd, this could not be reversed. This means that, technically and formally, the date of October 27th stands as the establishment day under the Act.

“All further actions with regard to establishing the tribunal, including the appointment of the chairperson and members to properly constitute the tribunal, have been paused as agreed. This was communicated to the chairperson-designate of the tribunal on Monday evening.

“As the tribunal was officially established on October 27th, the nine-month period for making claims will run from today. This is the only practical impact of the establishment of the tribunal today. However, the Government will extend the length of the tribunal by additional days to cover this period if necessary.”

‘Adversarial nature’

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly described the development as “unacceptable”.

“The 221+ Group met with Minister Donnelly in good faith last Friday and again yesterday where he pledged to work with them to deal with their concerns over the adversarial nature of the tribunal format and the statute of limitations. They also believe that any woman who gets a reoccurrence of cancer should be able to return to the tribunal.

“After the meeting, the Department of Health released a statement saying, ‘there was ongoing constructive engagement’ and that Minister Donnelly had agreed to pause the establishment of the tribunal for a number of days.

“However, we now find out today that the Minister has signed and published the statutory instruments without consulting with the 221+ Group. This is not acceptable, and the Minister has effectively set a train in motion that he cannot stop.”