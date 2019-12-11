CervicalCheck: Taoiseach wants to see €2,000 payment extended to additional women affected

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he wants to see a €2,000 ex-gratia payment extended to additional women who have been impacted by the CervicalCheck controversy.

It emerged last week that the Department of Health had not approved extending a €2,000 payment to the latest group of 250 women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal, who were added in the wake of last week’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) report.

Mr Varadkar has now said he wants to see this given to the affected women and has spoken with the Minister for Health Simon Harris.

“The reason why the €2,000 ex-gratia was paid to the 221 group was because Dr Scally requested that this be done so as to cover the costs for women who needed to engage with him.

“This is slightly different because the RCOG women won’t be engaging with Dr Scally. However they will be engaging and have engaged with RCOG. It is my view that taking that into account, the €2,000 should be extended to the women who had discordant smear results that may have had a clinical impact.

“I expressed that to the Minister for Health yesterday so I would be confident that can be done.”

In June 2018, Northern Irish public health doctor Gabriel Scally, who was appointed to investigate the cervical check controversy, recommended the women affected be given an interim ex-gratia payment of €2,000 each. Women accepting ex-gratia payments for non-disclosure will be free to pursue other legal claims.