CervicalCheck: Scally says State apology ‘a momentous step’

A State apology by Leo Varadkar to women and their families impacted by the cervical smear test scandal will be momentous and unprecedented, believes the public health doctor who led an inquiry into the debacle.

The Taoiseach is expected to apologise on Tuesday to all those affected, including hundreds of women with cervical cancer who were not told for years of an audit which showed they had received incorrect smear test results.

“I think this is quite a momentous step and quite unprecedented,” said Dr Gabriel Scally.

“The three things that really matter to people when things really go wrong badly in the medical system are for someone to tell them the truth, what went wrong, why it went wrong; secondly to say sorry and to really mean that, and from someone with some skin in the game; and the third is to say how it is going to be avoided in the future.”

Dr Scally said his report last year into the affair exposed a “complete failure from top to bottom in terms of the cervical screening programme” and how women and relatives were treated “appallingly badly”.

His recommendations on changing the system are being implemented, he said.

“The thing that has been missing in the middle is someone actually saying we are very sorry, apologising, and really meaning it for what went wrong and the trauma that these women and their families were subjected to,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“I think that is what is going to happen today. I think the Taoiseach as a doctor will feel this very, very deeply, and as a former minster for health, he will understand exactly what went wrong and why it went wrong”.

Dr Scally added: “It is has been a very disturbing episode in health care and it is right and proper that the Taoiseach is making the apology on behalf of the State, for something that really didn’t go very well at all.”

Dr Scally added that he was satisfied with how his recommendations were being implemented by the Health Service Executive, although he said there is “plenty more to do” and some of the changes will take time to “work their way through the system”.

The Taoiseach pledged last summer to make an apology after he met members of the 221-plus support group, which represents women and families affected.

Government sources confirmed Mr Varadkar was due to issue the apology early this week, but declined to comment further.

However, he is expected to say the State should have informed women that they had been given incorrect all-clear test results before they were diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Varadkar is also expected to accept the findings of independent reports into the controversy, which found that tests were being outsourced to more laboratories than was previously known.

More than 221 women were affected by the CervicalCheck controversy. The women involved had developed cervical cancer, after which an audit of their earlier tests was carried out. This audit revealed “discordant” results but most of the women were not told of them.

In some cases, their treatment might have been different if a different interpretation had been placed on their slides.

Those impacted and members of a support group are expected to be present in the Dáil gallery for the apology.

They are likely to include Vicky Phelan, whose court case first exposed how the misreading of smear test results in labs meant many Irish women received incorrect diagnoses.