CervicalCheck review finds half of 206 women not told of delayed diagnosis

An investigation into the CervicalCheck controversy is likely to conclude that more than half of the 206 women affected were not told they may have benefited from earlier intervention.

An audit into the case files being carried out by a serious incident management team is expected to conclude today.

It is understood a number of private patient files remain to be fully examined.

Highly placed sources suggested that it would ultimately find the number of women not informed would be “ beyond half”.

The review team established by Minister for Health Simon Harris assessed each of the 206 cases over the weekend and examined the path of care afforded to each woman and potential failures.

Women who were not previously informed will now be contacted and offered another appointment, paid for by the State.

Yesterday, Mr Harris indicated he would have details at some stage on Monday on the number of women from the group of 206 who have died.

The Government is considering opening a statutory inquiry into the controversy, which saw the State’s national cervical cancer screening programme fail to inform women they were wrongly given the all-clear.

The magnitude of the problem came to light last week when a terminally-ill mother of two, Vicky Phelan, settled a High Court case against a US-based laboratory subcontracted by CervicalCheck to assess the tests.

Ms Phelan’s smear test in 2011 showed no abnormalities. In 2014, this was found to be incorrect but she was not informed until 2017.

It has since emerged 206 women should have received earlier intervention than they actually did.

Once the full details of the HSE review are known today, it is expected the Government will move to launch a formal inquiry into the CervicalCheck programme.

Full picture

Senior Government figures said the terms of reference for such would be considered when the full picture was known.

However, it is expected to examine the level of knowledge within CervicalCheck, the HSE and potentially the Department of Health.

It will also assess how CervicalCheck made its results known to individual treatment sites and why it did not ensure this information was passed on to the patient.

Mr Harris had initially proposed a review comprising international experts but it is understood senior Government figures believe this now warrants a formal investigation.

It is unlikely to follow the form of a commission of investigation but the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) is expected to be asked to conduct a statutory inquiry.

The Cabinet will also discuss this matter at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, and potential redress for the women affected is also to be considered.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Mr Harris said they did not believe such cases should be contested in the courts and the women involved should receive the full support of the State.

Attorney General

The advice of the Attorney General Séamus Woulfe will be required to assess if the State can prevent such legal cases from being taken.

Meanwhile, political leaders have called for accountability in response to the controversy. The director general of CervicalCheck Dr Gráinne Flannelly resigned on Saturday after Mr Harris failed to declare confidence in her.

Government figures are not ruling out further accountability measures but are insisting all of the facts must be established first.

More than 2,000 people contacted the CervicalCheck helpline over the weekend and return calls to these individuals will continue today.

The Oireachtas committee on health will meet this week and consider bringing in the HSE, the Department of Health and CervicalCheck to answer questions on the matter.