CervicalCheck compensation plan ‘better late than never,’ says Teap

Stephen Teap has said the Taoiseach’s announcement that a High Court judge has been asked to identify alternative mechanisms to avoid court proceedings over the CervicalCheck controversy is “better late than never”.

High Court judge Mr Justice Charles Meenan is to examine options for compensation for the women which would avoid a court process.

In doing so he will seek the views of the women and their families and report back within two months.

Mr Varadkar also committed to a Commission of Inquiry into the smear tests controversy in public and said he would bring legislation to the Dáil in the autumn.

Mr Teap, whose wife Irene died last year from cervical cancer and was one of the women whose slide was wrongly read, said he welcomed anything that would help families to avoid the “brutality” of going to court.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that he knew of women and their families who were terrified and wanted to avoid having to go to court, to avoid “standing in front of two labs and 17 lawyers.”

Yesterday, following a meeting with campaigner Vicky Phelan at Government buildings, Mr Varadkar said that Mr Justice Charles Meenan will engage with the affected women, their families and representatives.

He said the judge will report to Minister for Health Simon Harris within two months.

Mr Teap said it was not the women of Ireland who signed contracts with the laboratories.

“They shouldn’t have to take them on separately. The State needs to step in and go after the labs.”

He said the Taoiseach was being reactive rather than proactive. “He should be getting out in front of this, putting something in place.”

It was important to have the Royal College of Gynaecologists review and the Scully Scoping Inquiry completed as soon as possible, he said.

These would be crucial steps towards trying to settle cases out of court.

There had been a culture of silence which was something that needed to be addressed, added Mr Teap.

It was not fair for women and their families to be dragged through the courts and to the point of bankruptcy.

“There has to be a better solution.”

He said he was continuing efforts to access his late wife’s files.

“It is a very drawn out process. It is not clear. You almost have to google ‘where do I find my files?’”

The entire process should be streamlined rather than having to go to hospitals, CervicalCheck and the laboratories.

Mr Teap said that he supported calls for the Scully scoping inquiry to be open. “It can’t be investigated behind closed doors. We need to be able to see what’s going on.”

He understood that some of the women involved did not want to tell their story in public and they should have that option.

However, he emphasised the need for the inquiry to be held as soon as possible as some of the women involved were seriously ill “and wouldn’t have that long.”