CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey has died

Ruth Morrissey, the terminally ill Limerick woman who sued the HSE and two laboratories over the misreading of her cervical smear test results has died.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court was told that Ms Morrissey and her husband Paul had been paid the full sum of €2.16 million damages awarded to them by the High Court over misreading of her cervical smear tests.

In 2019, the High Court heard Ms Morrissey was not told until 2018 that a review carried out in 2014 showed smears taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme in 2009 and 2012 had been incorrectly reported. Her cancer returned in 2018.

Two laboratories - Quest Diagnostics and Medlab - and the HSE had appealed aspects of the May 2019 High Court judgment of Mr Justice Kevin Cross, regarded as a test case concerning the standard of care in cervical screening.