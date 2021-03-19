Care home residents account for one third of North’s Covid-19 deaths

Deaths of care home residents accounts for more than a third of all coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland over the past year.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday also reported that in the past year of the pandemic there were 2,877 Covid-19 related deaths in the North.

Nisra also reported that in the week to last Friday, March 12th there were 30 coronavirus-linked deaths in Northern Ireland.

Of the 2,877 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,891 (65.7 per cent) took place in hospital, 764 (26.6 per cent) in care homes, 14 (0.5 per cent) in hospices and 208 (7.2 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to March 12th was 2,098. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis by Nisra, which included deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 1,000 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 which occurred between March 18th 2020 and 12th March 12th this year, 76.4 per cent (764) occurred in a care home.

The remaining 236 occurred in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents accounted for 34.8 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths. Nisra said that no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

It also reported that people aged 75 and over accounted for 76.6 per cent of coronavirus deaths in the past year.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and the Mid-Ulster local government districts have had highest proportions of Covid-19 related deaths while the Ards and North Down, and Fermanagh and Omagh councils had the highest.