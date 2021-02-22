Call for quicker action on hotel quarantines amid concern over Brazil variant

The Government’s continuing failure to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine for many travellers is undermining public compliance with lockdown, according to “zero-Covid” campaigners.

Quarantine legislation was brought to Cabinet last week, but a range of issues are still being worked through. Many are legal, and relate to the deprivation of people’s civil liberties, the rights of minors and asylum seekers, practical aspects of hotel quarantine and exceptions for humanitarian or other reasons.