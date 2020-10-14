Cabinet will meet to discuss further restrictions in border counties

The Cabinet is to meet this evening to discuss the possibility of increasing Covid-19 restrictions around the Border.

Government sources have said it is “possible” some border counties will shortly move to Level 4 of the State’s Living with Covid framework but have stressed there are issues arising with the status of the retail sector.

While no decisions have been taken, there has been discussion about the possibility of Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan going up to Level 4 as early as this evening.

Elsewhere, The Irish Times understands that chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and his deputy, Dr Ronan Glynn, met the oversight group chaired by the State’s most senior civil servant, Martin Fraser, on Wednesday. The oversight group is seen as a key part of the interface between the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). It usually assesses outcomes from Nphet meetings before they are passed on the the Cabinet Covid subcommittee.

Nphet is not scheduled to meet until Thursday. It is thought that members of the team are alarmed by growth of the virus not only in border counties, but around the country, as has been outlined in recent letters to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly has said that schools will remain open despite the decision to close them in the North.

“The plan is for the normal break to happen.”

“Obviously we are very cognisant of what is happening in Northern Ireland. It was the right move by the executive in my opinion.”

“The situation is of concern. Their case numbers are several times ours when you adjust for population,” Donnelly said.

In relation to potential increased restrictions in border counties, Mr Donnelly said there is an “ongoing conversation with Nphet and Cabinet colleagues” on this topic but would not be drawn on whether there will be an announcement today.

When asked about people crossing the Border to access alcohol given the new 8pm restriction in the North, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he believed people would be “hard pressed” to convince authorities that a “trip to the offie” counted as an essential journey.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed Government is likely to consider increasing coronavirus restrictions in the Border counties when the North enters a four-week lockdown.

Retail remains open in Northern Ireland but would close in Border counties under Level 4. Fears have been expressed about shoppers crossing the Border and the infection risk that presents. The entire Republic is currently at Level 3.

On Wednesday, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster said pubs and restaurants would close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will shut for two weeks over the half-term Halloween break in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Sources have previously confirmed there have been discussions in Dublin about a rapid move to Level 4 for the Border counties in a bid to limit cross-border infections, amid growing alarm about the rise in coronavirus cases in the North.

“I haven’t heard yet what the announcement is from Stormont. Once we find out for sure what the Northern Ireland Executive has decided, the Government will then respond to that and we will see whether we need to take similar measures or what actions we need to take in relation to the Border counties,” Mr Varadkar told Newstalk on Wednesday morning before news of the Northern Ireland measures emerged.

“We do our best to align and co-operate with Northern Ireland as best we can but, as you know, the Northern Ireland Executive has not favoured an all-island approach or a 32-county approach, but we do our best to coordinate and cooperate as much as we possibly can.

“The incidence of the virus in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan in particular is very, very high. We will have to make a decision probably sometime today as to whether we need to respond with increased measures in the border counties as well.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said Government will do everything it can to keep schools open, even though there is a provision under Level 5 that they could close if advised to do so for public health reasons.

Also speaking to Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One, Minister for Finance Paschal Dohonoe added: “We are going to do all we can to support our country through this. It’s all about pulling together to get through this.”

Earlier, Mr Varadkar told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland restrictions in Border counties could be tightened because of levels of Covid-19 in the North, but the Government would wait to see what is announced today by the Northern Ireland Executive and what recommendations were made by Nphet on Thursday.

Mr Varadkar said he would prefer to see Dublin Covid-19 rates fall further rather than just decrease. He said Dublin’s cases appeared to have plateaued at present.

In the meantime, it was still the Government’s plan for schools to remain open even if the country goes to Level 5, he said.

Mr Varadkar said this decision was based on best international evidence.

Meanwhile, the Irish College of General Practitioners’ clinical lead on Covid Dr Mary Favier has warned it is inevitable the Government will need to introduce further restrictions to tackle Covid-19. Dr Favier said coronavirus was doubling, which would cause a “knock-on” impact on health services.

There have been 811 new cases of Covid-19 and three further coronavirus-related deaths reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Tuesday evening.

The latest figures bring to 44,159 the number of confirmed cases in the State since the pandemic began, while the death toll now stands at 1,830.

Of the latest cases, 190 are in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

The median age is 30 years and 70 per cent are under 45 years of age.

There were 234 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Tuesday afternoon, including 32 in ICU. Nphet said there have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Favier told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday more needed to be done to stop the virus rapidly and there was very little time to decide on further restrictions needed.

Tighter Covid rules for three to four weeks would have an impact on numbers, Dr Favier said.

She said people would accept this if they knew the end was in sight, schools and retail could remain open, and people could see their family at Christmas if numbers were suppressed.

“Now we need to put in the hard work,” she said.

Dr Favier said GPs had been seeing a rise in numbers in the last few weeks and this was having an impact on services.

While there had been some levelling off in Dublin under Level 3, it was not enough and there was growing pressure on GPs and on hospitals, she said.

“The system is under pressure from the sheer numbers. We need to do something different,” she said.

She said the solution was in the public’s hands, it was in everyone’s behaviour as there were too many people currently meeting.

Dr Favier said the public had responded with drama and put their shoulder to the wheel back in April, and they needed to do that again.

She said employers needed to allow staff work from home where possible, there should be no unnecessary travel and people should meet outdoors.

Dr Favier warned the Republic was only two to three weeks behind Northern Ireland’s rates.

Tougher restrictions

Northern Ireland is set for a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after executive ministers agreed on Wednesday to closures of schools, pubs and restaurants.

Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close for two, one of which will cover the half-term Halloween break.

The moves do not amount to a full scale lockdown similar to that imposed during the first wave of the virus, but the measures nevertheless mark a significant ramping up of the administration’s response to spiralling infection rates.

It is understood retail outlets will remain open, as will gyms for individual training.

Churches will also remain open. It is understood a 25-person limit will be placed on funerals and weddings.