Cabinet considers nationwide household visit restrictions and Level 4 for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan

The Cabinet is this evening discussing a proposal for nationwide restrictions on household visits and to move Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal to Level 4 of the Government’s Living with Covid plan.

It is understood moving to the highest level of household restrictions in Level 3 is being considered for the whole country, however no decision has been made. Under the Living with Covid plan, Level 3 allows for “visitors from one other household only or own household only”, with the precise guideline to be determined by “prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area”. The institution of Level 4 in the three counties would be put in place until November 10th.

A memo brought to the Cabinet this evening recommends that the steps be taken in the three counties amid concerns about rising numbers of infection in the Border region and Northern Ireland, which instituted a period of restrictions earlier today in an effort to arrest the growth of the virus there.

Under Level 4, no visitors are permitted to homes and indoor gatherings and events are banned, wet pubs are allowed to remain open, but limited to a maximum of 15 people, and only outdoors. Public transport reduces to 25 per cent capacity and the recommendation is that it is avoided, and used only for essential workers or essential purposes.

There were 1,095 new cases and five further deaths reported in the State by the National Public Health Emergency (Nphet) team on Wednesday.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 is 190.7 nationally, according to Nphet. The highest rates are in Cavan at 571 per 100,000, Monaghan 360 per 100,000 and Donegal at 353.7 per 100,000. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan described the situation as “extremely concerning.”

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has said that schools will remain open despite the decision to close them in the North.

When asked about people crossing the Border to access alcohol given the new 8pm restriction in the North, Mr Donnelly said he believed people would be “hard pressed” to convince authorities that a “trip to the offie” counted as an essential journey.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed Government is likely to consider increasing coronavirus restrictions in the Border counties when the North enters a four-week lockdown.

Northern Ireland is going into an intensive period of restrictions for four weeks, the North’s First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed in the Stormont Assembly on Wednesday.

With the incidence of Covid-19 continuing to spiral upwards and with pressure on hospital beds Ms Foster told Assembly members that the hospitality sector will shut down for four weeks from Friday while schools will close for two weeks from Monda.

Ms Foster made her announcement on a day when a record 1,217 confirmed new coronavirus cases were reported by the North’s health department, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 23,115. There were four more deaths, taking the total to 602.

There are now 164 people being treated for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 24 in intensive care units and 17 of them on ventilators.

Under the new rules takeaways and deliveries will be allowed but pubs and restaurants must close for a four week period, said Ms Foster.

Off-licences and supermarkets will not be allowed to sell alcohol after 8 pm.

Churches can remain open but weddings and civil partnerships will be limited to 25 people. Receptions will not be allowed. This will apply from Monday.

Funerals will be limited to 25 people with no pre or post funeral gatherings.

No indoor sport of any kind or organised contact sports will be permitted other than at elite level.

Gyms may remain open for individual training only. Universities will be advised to provide “distance learning to the maximum extent possible”.

Ms Foster also told the Assembly that the retail sector will stay open. She added however that “close contact services such as hairdressers and beauticians are not permitted to open, apart from those relating to the continuation of essential health interventions and therapeutics”.

She hoped further support measures for those affected would be agreed by another meeting of the Northern Executive on Thursday.

“We understand that these interventions will be hard but they will not be in place for a moment longer than they need to be. I would ask everyone to work with us to save lives and protect our health service,” said Ms Foster.

Added Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, “We know this is hard and that people will be really worried about their livelihoods, but we will do everything we possibly can to make sure there are protections in place for families, workers and businesses.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said Government will do everything it can to keep schools open, even though there is a provision under Level 5 that they could close if advised to do so for public health reasons.

Meanwhile, the Irish College of General Practitioners’ clinical lead on Covid Dr Mary Favier has warned it is inevitable the Government will need to introduce further restrictions to tackle Covid-19. Dr Favier said coronavirus was doubling, which would cause a “knock-on” impact on health services.

Dr Favier told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday more needed to be done to stop the virus rapidly and there was very little time to decide on further restrictions needed.

Tighter Covid rules for three to four weeks would have an impact on numbers, Dr Favier said.