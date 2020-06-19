Cabinet approves plans to accelerate exit from Covid-19 restrictions

The Cabinet has approved plans to accelerate Ireland’s exit from restrictions put in place to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that the Cabinet has approved the re-phasing of the roadmap to reopen Ireland’s economy and society.

Apart from some exceptions, many businesses and activities will return from June 29th including places of worship, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and sporting activities.

He confirmed that gatherings will be limited to 50 people indoors from June 29th rising to 100 people in July.

The Taoiseach said the past few months have been amongst the toughest in the country’s history.

“In the darkest moments I think we all worried how bad things would get. How much more would people have to suffer. As a country we got through this without giving way to despair and by looking out for each other and staying hopeful.”

Mr Varadkar said the country was ahead of schedule in lifting the lockdown measures.

He confirmed that all sporting activities can recommence from June 29th but sports would take place with a limited number of spectators

However the announcement “comes with terms and conditions,” he said, adding that people should continue to work from home where possible.

“Personal responsibility will become more important than ever before.”

He said people should consider four things: distance, activity, time and environment.

“Taking personal responsibility means not entering a place if you can see that it is packed. It means leaving somewhere even if you are having a good time.”

Resurgence

Guidelines detailing how restaurants can operate when they reopen at the end of the month are to be published by Fáilte Ireland on Friday. Like pubs, it is expected they will be able to implement one-metre physical distancing in “permitted controlled environments,” rather than the current two-metre rule.

At a briefing following the meeting of NPHET, Prof Philip Nolan, chair of its Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that Covid-19 was at a very low level in the State and very stable. However, a resurgence in the number of new Covid-19 infections in the State as a result of foreign travel, including from Britain and Sweden, has raised concerns among public health officials.

Fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease relating to travel outside the country were reported over the past fortnight after several weeks with no confirmed cases associated with travel.

“Over the last two weeks we have begun to see a small number of travel-related cases - it is a cause for concern nonetheless,” said Prof Nolan. Many of these cases were still being investigated, he added.

The Department of Health reported four additional Covid-19 fatalities and 16 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,714 and the total number of cases to 23,355.

Nursing homes account for 962 deaths or 56 per cent of all fatalities from the disease.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the greater the progress made on suppressing the virus at home, the more important the risk of importing cases from abroad would become.

“We wouldn’t like to see any cases being imported if we can avoid that,” he said and advised people to continue to avoid all non-essential and holiday travel to and from Ireland.

Dr Holohan said the team did not see pubs reopening in the same phase as restaurants from the end of the month but that if pubs planned to operate as restaurants from this date he hoped publicans would be “responsible” in applying public health advice and guidance “in good faith”.

Prof Nolan said that the figures on the low number of new cases and admissions to hospitals and intensive care units showed that the disease was “at a very low level and very stable.”

But he sounded “a note of caution” that health officials “would only just now” be seeing the effect of changes made in the second reopening phase on June 8th.

Premature

Meanwhile, public health expert Dr Joe Barry warned on Friday that the reopening of pubs is “a little bit premature”.

On the balance of risks, the easing of restrictions should be taken “a little more gently” with high risk locations like pubs, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Barry, who is Clinical Professor in Public Health Medicine and Head of the Department of Public Health and Primary Care in Trinity College, Dublin said the issue was that a person could walk into a pub, have a few pints and walk out with Covid-19, but be asymptomatic.

“It’s a little bit premature to let pubs reopen the way they want to do it. This has to be looked at much more carefully over the next three weeks,” he said.

Dr Barry said pub is a different environment from restaurants, and would be more difficult to control. Pubs are the ideal place for the spread of the virus given the close proximity of customers, he said. Adding alcohol to the situation meant that people’s judgement could “go a little bit.”

He argued that the Fáilte Ireland guidelines on the reopening of pubs were “strange” with “a lot of wooly language.”

Dr Barry said he could understand publicans intensely lobbying to reopen their businesses, but publicans were not unique in their suffering. The situation was too serious for people to think they could just out to pubs again. After all the efforts that had been made, there was too much to lose, he warned.