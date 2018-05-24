BreastCheck director calls for mediation forum to deal with false negatives

The national clinical director of the BreastCheck programme, Professor Ann O’Doherty, is calling for a mediation forum including medical, legal and counselling services to deal with any cases where a breast cancer diagnosis was missed by screening.

Doctors involved with the BreastCheck service have expressed strong concern that spiralling legal costs could lead to the screening programme for breast cancer being closed down.

In the past two weeks , Prof O’Doherty told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, she had received 15 legal letters while in the previous 30 years of her work with the service she had not received more than one a year.

“I think we need to have some kind of forum where the legal profession, the medical profession and counselling and other services come together and afford women the opportunity to have a settlement that is commensurate with any damage and doesn’t divert huge tax payer funds to legal costs and expert witnesses.

“That really is the issue, in order for us to be cost effective we need to be screening women and reducing mortality by 20 per cent.”

Prof O’Doherty said that the programme has to be cost effective. The service is well funded, but that money is needed to provide screening services, not for paying legal costs.

“We know we don’t detect all cases, that’s not human error, it’s an inherent risk of the service.”

She explained that 9.6 per 10,000 cases are not detected, “but we pick up the vast majority.

“We know false negatives are going to happen.”

Any patient diagnosed with breast cancer who requests her screening history is provided with that information, she added. “If they want a review we will do so. If they do this then it is important to have counselling services.

Prof O’Doherty said that the only country that has open disclosure was the UK and it had taken many years for that service to be implemented. BreastCheck is working towards that situation, but it would be 2019 before it could be introduced.