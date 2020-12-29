Big rise in Covid-19 cases expected due to pre-Christmas socialising

A big rise in Covid-19 cases is expected in the coming days as the impact of pre-Christmas socialising comes to bear on Ireland’s coronavirus incidence.

The Covid lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Nuala O’Connor has called on the public to limit their contacts in the coming days and New Year’s Eve as it is people’s behaviour that is going to have a significant impact on the third wave of the virus and how long it lasts.

“This is an opportunity to affect the trajectory of the virus,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“I would appeal to people to limit their contacts. Personal behaviour is going to be critical.”

Dr O’Connor said she was expecting a big rise in the number of Covid cases in the coming days as GPs had noticed a 65 per cent increase in referrals for Covid tests in the past week. During the first week of December they had made 25,000 referrals, for the fourth week of December that had risen to 70,000, she said.

“We’re going to see the impact of socialising pre Christmas and over the Christmas period. That’s going to affect the numbers in the next week to 10 days.”

It was alarming that the number of contacts for some was 15 people, she added.

Level 5

A further 765 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Monday, as well as one further coronavirus related-death.

However, the number of people being hospitalised with coronavirus has “increased sharply” in the last two days, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

There were 359 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Monday, of which 41 had been admitted in the previous 24 hours. Some 30 patients were in intensive care, with five admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Dr Holohan said public health officials were also concerned by a “steep rise in the positivity rates” from community testing, a metric indicating how prevalent the virus was among the general population.

The current seven-day average rate of positive tests had risen to 9.2 per cent, up from 5.2 per cent on December 18th.

The Government may be forced to implement full Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions because of these concerns, with one senior Government source saying “you couldn’t rule out the Government taking further action in the coming days if the situation continues to deteriorate”.

“While we’re seeing much lower numbers today and yesterday Government is being told that is very much artificially low” because of the time of year, and “there is an expectation that we’ll see very, very high figures later this week,” the source said.

Self-declaring

Dr O’Connor said another cause for concern was the number of people who were self-declaring as they had become aware of a contact who had tested positive.

Anyone who had been a close contact should stay at home and restrict their movements.

“We have people ringing up looking to be tested. Timing is important, we can’t do it too soon, we try to schedule it around Day 5.

“We want people to stay home and wait for the contact tracers to call them,” she said.

In Ireland there was “a bit of an obsession with tests”, but it was people’s behaviour that was important rather than the test itself, said Dr O’Connor.

The first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be administered in Ireland today, at St James’s and Beaumont hospitals in Dublin, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

Among those who will be the first to receive the vaccine will be an ICU staff nurse, a Covid ward nurse, a junior doctor and an allied health professional.

Currently there are just less than 10,000 doses of the two-step Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the country. Some 30,000 more are due to arrive today.

This will be followed by 40,000 a week throughout January and early February. The plan is to vaccinate 20,000 people a week from early January, with this increasing to 40,000 over the course of the month and into February.