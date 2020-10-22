Arrest made in case involving assault on LGBT+ activist Izzy Kamikaze

Gardaí investigating an assault by a far right suspect on LGBT+ activist Izzy Kamikaze have arrested a man and are set to charge him with assault.

The suspect, who has been known to gardaí for far right activities for some time, was arrested on Thursday in Co Louth on suspicion of the assault which left Ms Kamikaze with a very serious head wound.

The man was arrested by surprise in a planned operation by gardaí early on Thursday. He was taken to Dublin for questioning at Pearse Street Garda station in the south inner city where gardaí investigating the assault outside Leinster House are based.

The Irish Times understands the suspect was expected to be charged with assault causing harm, which carries a jail term of up to five years on conviction. An investigation into the attack has been ongoing for just over a month.

On Saturday, September 12th, several dozen people gathered on Kildare Street, Dublin 2, to hear speakers denounce restrictions introduced to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Also in attendance were a small group of counter-protesters including veteran LGBT+ activist Ms Kamikaze. Videos later appeared online showing Ms Kamikaze with blood streaming from a head injury. She said on social media she had been struck with piece of wood wrapped in a Tricolour.

Gardaí were on the scene and tried to intervene to keep the two groups apart, with Ms Kamikaze taken to hospital for treatment for her head wound.

It is understood that CCTV footage of the assault aided the Garda in identifying the suspect who has now been arrested.