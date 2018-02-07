Areas with high radon gas ‘increase risk of lung cancer’

Living in an area with a high level of radon gas increases the risk of a lung cancer diagnosis, new research has found.

Exposure to the naturally occurring gas is thought to be the second most important cause of lung cancer worldwide after smoking.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) published a new study entitled High Radon Areas and Lung Cancer Prevalence in Ireland, which was commissioned by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It links data for over 5,000 individuals aged over 50 from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (Tilda) with data on radon exposure risk provided by the EPA.

The researchers found that living in an area with a high level of radon exposure increases the risk of lung cancer diagnosis.

This was the case even after accounting for other risk factors that could influence an individual’s likelihood of a lung cancer diagnosis, such as smoking history, age and gender.

Radon can seep into houses from beneath the ground or from particular building materials.

Ireland has relatively high indoor radon concentrations, estimated to be the eighth highest level among OECD countries.

A radon “risk map” published by the EPA divides Ireland into five zones with increasing levels of risk, from places where less than 1 per cent of houses are expected to have more indoor radon than a set reference level, to others where more than 20 per cent of houses are expected be above this level.

The researchers used statistical methods to see how the odds of a lung cancer diagnosis varied among areas with higher or lower radon risk, controlling for an individual’s smoking history, age, gender, level of education and the population density in their locality.

The researchers found those living in areas where 10 per cent-20 per cent of households were above the national reference level for radon exposure (of 200 Bq/m3) were “about three times more likely to report a lung cancer diagnosis than those who live in areas with fewer than 1 per cent of households above the national reference level”.

“However, we do not find increased odds of cancer in the zone where radon risk is highest (more than 20 per cent) of households above the reference level.”

Smoking link

In common with previous research, they found that smoking was the greatest risk factor for lung cancer and that risk rose with age.

“However, we cannot prove any particular factor causes another [RISK]using these data alone, as it may be possible that there are other factors that are associated with both living in a high radon risk area and lung cancer that we cannot observe in the data.”

The researchers said the results were consistent with the view that radon exposures pose a risk to many Irish households.

A question remained as to why living in the zone with the highest radon risk did not seem to confer higher odds of lung cancer, they added.

“This could indicate that campaigns by public authorities to get households to protect their dwellings in areas with the most radon have had some success.”

To know this for sure, the researchers said they would need to study where and how these campaigns had been conducted.

They suggested a variety of policy measures, including more effective awareness campaigns, could help to further reduce radon exposure.

Regulatory policy options could also be considered, such as requiring testing prior to sale or rental of dwellings - akin to the Building Energy Rating scheme - or economic measures such as providing incentives to radon-proof buildings in areas that are at risk.

“To design the best mix of policies, it will be important to understand why many people in high risk areas do not invest in radon protection measures,” the report added.

For the report, every individual aged 50 or over in the Tilda study was matched to the EPA radon risk map.

When this was done it was discovered that 13 per cent of Tilda participants lived in the highest radon risk area (where more than 20 per cent of houses were expected be above a set radon reference level), and a further 13 per cent were in the next highest radon category (where 10-20 per cent of houses were above this level). The report thus estimates that 26 per cent of over 50s in Ireland are living in a high radon area.