Anti-abortion protest sparks renewed calls for exclusion zones

There have been renewed calls for the imposition of exclusion zones outside maternity units after anti-abortion activists protested outside the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin on New Year’s Day.

About 100 people, some carrying small crosses and banners, protested outside the hospital on Holles Street for several hours on Wednesday.

Obstetrician and hospital staff member Mary Higgins, who posted a video of the protest online, said it took place beneath the windows of a postnatal ward and “in front of people leaving after a miscarriage”.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he was “appalled” to see the protest and promised cross-party meetings would take place this month on the proposal for exclusion zones.

Constitutional

He said he has been engaging with the Attorney General about how best to bring about the proposal in a manner that was constitutional.

Mr Harris’s Fine Gael colleague Senator Catherine Noone said the imposition of exclusion zones “should have been done before now” and need to be a priority for the start of the new political term.

Former HSE director-general Tony O’Brien said the issue should ideally be dealt with before the next election.

“Any politician wanting to wrap themselves in the flag of the Repeal of the 8th needs also to accept that there is key unfinished business,” he said on Twitter.

Abortion was legalised on January 1st last and is provided at 10 out of the State’s 19 maternity units, as well as by about 350 GPs in the community.