Angry Taoiseach calls for resumption of work on new National Children’s Hospital

The Taoiseach has said he is angry and annoyed by further delays to the construction of the National Children’s Hospital.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Micheál Martin said he is “quite annoyed at what has transpired” at the project, which has been further delayed by a dispute between the State and Bam Ireland, the main contractor, over the costs of resuming work under Covid-era safety regulations.

“Why is it the children’s hospital site (is) one of the few if only sites that work hasn’t recommenced? Work has recommenced on construction sites all across the country. People have gone back to building. It’s unacceptable in my view what’s happened here.”

He said builders should “get back on site and start building the children’s hospital because the children of this country need it”.

“I’m angry about this and I think they should get back on site.” Mr Martin would not be drawn on contractual matters, or whether the State would seek to re-tender the project if a resolution with BAM could not be reached.

The main contractor developing the new national children’s hospital said on Friday it was “unfair” that it is not being offered compensation for the additional construction costs on foot of Covid-19 public health restrictions and that the issue needs to be addressed urgently.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board said on Thursday Bam Ireland should return to the site “without delay” and the matter should be put to the dispute management process in the meantime

Face-coverings

The Taoiseach also confirmed that face-coverings would become mandatory on public transport from Monday, with regulations being signed in tonight. He said he hoped compliance would be achieved among the population without the need for enforcement, but that transport providers would be able to refuse access to buses and trains for those not wearing masks, and the garda would be called if the situation demanded it.

Mr Martin was speaking following a meeting with Health Service Executive head Paul Reid and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly said on Friday morning he met the chair and chief executive of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, and echoed the Taoiseach’s words on the importance of resuming work at the site.

“The very clear message is please get back on site, the children of Ireland need a new Children’s Hospital, and I don’t see how anything is served by this ongoing delay.”