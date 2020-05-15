Almost 6,200 capsules claiming to treat symptoms of Covid-19 seized by gardaí

Almost 6,200 capsules of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), which claim to treat symptoms of Covid-19, were seized by gardaí during a search operation in the Swords area of Dublin last week.

The operation was conducted following a previous seizure of approximately 7,200 TCM capsules at Dublin Airport on 29th April 29th after Revenue intercepted falsely-declared packaging. Approximately 10,000 non-compliant ‘surgical face masks’ were also seized.

The follow-up search operation was conducted on May 8th at a house in Swords as part of a joint operation between the Swords District Drugs Unit, Revenue and the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

The capsules seized during the operation have an estimated street value of €10,000.