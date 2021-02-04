Allowing pharmacies administer AstraZeneca jab to health workers could speed up rollout – union

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout could be “speeded up” by allowing pharmacies administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to healthcare workers, the pharmacists’ group has said.

The Irish Pharmacy Union has called for a change to the sequencing of the vaccine rollout to the top priority groups and for pharmacies to give AstraZeneca vaccines to health workers after it was advised that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines be given to people over 70 where possible.

The call comes after the State’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan recommended that those over 70 years of age receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines rather than the recently approved Oxford/AstraZeneca shot given the absence of data on its effectiveness in older age groups.

The High-Level Taskforce on Vaccines and the Health Service Executive (HSE) are working through operational changes to the vaccine rollout in light of the advice on the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

Prof Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said that there would be no significant time delay in the rollout and that the HSE was working very hard on the delivery of vaccines, whether through vaccinations centres or GPs.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the AstraZeneca vaccine could still be used for people aged over 70 if there were delays in the delivery of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“If there are going to be significant delays, the best vaccine is the one that is available to you at the time,” she said.

All vaccines could be used across all age groups and all could protect people against being hospitalised and becoming seriously ill with Covid-19, she said.

The Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive into the State next week with initial deliveries of 35,000 doses.

The Government is vaccinating the top two priority groups – people aged 65 years and over in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and frontline healthcare workers – and then plans to start vaccinating people over 70 and other healthcare workers not in direct patient contact.

The decision to favour the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines over AstraZeneca for the over 70s leaves all three open to people of all ages to avail of any of the first three Covid-19 jabs.

Sequencing change

Secretary general of the Irish Pharmacy Union Darragh O’Loughlin said the HSE should allow pharmacists use the Oxford/AstraZeneca to vaccinate the remaining healthcare workers in the second and fourth priority groups so GPs could use Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in older people.

“Instead of everybody having to wait their turn, while the GPs are vaccinating the over 70s, we can use the vaccines that GPs won’t be using and start getting it into the younger population: healthcare workers and working-age people, in their pharmacies immediately,” he said.

Pulling all working-age people out of the queue and “putting them in the AstraZeneca queue” to receive that vaccine in pharmacies “just speeds up the whole vaccination plan,” he said.

He did not believe that the change in sequencing would cause confusion.

“People will know if they are over 70 or not, so if you are over 70, you are going to hear from your GP who is going to give you the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” he said.

“If you are a health worker, get yourself to your pharmacy and identify yourself. Let’s sequester all of that [the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines] for the older population over 70s and let GPs crack on with that population and maybe get the two populations done in parallel.”

Prof Butler told Newstalk Breakfast that a mixed response in the vaccination programme could provide the best level of immunity for the whole community.

If there was a vaccine that was good at preventing transmission, then this would be favoured for younger people “who are out and about the most” rather than among older people, she said.

“You want maximum protection and rapid protection as fast as you can for those who are most vulnerable and you want to break the spread as much as you can in those who may be more at risk of acquiring infection because they are out and about, but have much lower risk of transmitting it,” she said.

The combination “might give us the mix” to get a level of immunity in the population “that can actually get us out of the situation that we are in at the moment,” she said.

“Every one of these vaccines is going to find its place,” she said.