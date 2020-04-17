All staff and residents in nursing homes that had Covid-19 cases will be tested, says HSE

All staff and residents in residential homes that have had confirmed Covid-19 cases are to be tested for the disease, the Health Service Executive has said.

The widening of testing is part of a scaling up of testing facilities where outbreaks have occurred, according to HSE chief operating officer Anne O’Connor.

There are currently 335 outbreaks in residential care, of which 188 are in centres operated by private providers and 112 in HSE facilities. Another 28 are run by Section 38/39 organisations and funded largely by the HSE.

An outbreak is one case or more, whereas a cluster is two cases of disease or more.

Of the total number of outbreaks, 196 are in nursing homes, though another 49 involve centres where older people are residents. Geographically, the largest number of cases - 86 - are in Dublin.

The growth in outbreaks in residential centres has levelled off in the past week after a period of steep increase earlier in April, according to Ms O’Connor.

Many of the key symptoms of Covid-19 seen in most patients may not appear in older patients because their immune system has weakened over time, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said. With features such as fever or a cough not present, the disease may be much more difficult to detect.

Detecting changes in the condition of bed-bound patients can also be challenging, he said.

Ms O’Connor said that traditionally nursing homes had a relation with the Health Information and Quality Authority but increasingly in this epidemic, the HSE is “putting our arms around” them.

Officials said requests from private hospitals for personal protective equipment had shown significant growth over the past two weeks.

The Citywest convention centre, which is being used by the HSE as an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients, has been booked for the rest of the year, she confirmed.

With cases of the virus reported in 30 per cent of homes, officials were asked what reassurance they could give to residents of unaffected homes and their families.

Dr Henry said homes now had a much “greater, richer and deeper” link with their local hospitals than heretofore. There was also a “heightened sense of awareness” of the disease, with a lower threshold for diagnosis, while consultant geriatricians were available in many locations to provide advice.

Asked why cases of the disease had surged so much in residential centres in recent weeks, Dr Henry said it was highly contagious and had a severe impact on older people. Because the virus was presenting “atypically” it may not have been picked up quickly.

“Time will tell whether action should have been taken earlier,” he said, adding that “the same story has been replicated across Europe”.