All Donegal beaches to close over coronavirus fears

All beaches across Donegal are to be closed to the public over fears of people gathering during the Covid-19 crisis.

Garda Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn met with Donegal County Council today and a decision was made to close every beach on Friday.

Signs are to be erected from this afternoon and increased Garda patrols will be put in these areas.

If anybody is found on a beach they will be asked to leave by gardaí.

The unprecedented step follows large gatherings of people at various beaches across Donegal last weekend including Buncrana, Bundoran and Rathmullan.

Garda liaison officer for Donegal Sgt Paul Wallace said people are being asked to comply with these new instructions.

“Beaches will close today and signs will be erected asking people not to enter beaches.

“We are asking people to comply with these requests as a matter of public safety.

“Gardaí will be increasing their patrols in and around beaches and people will be directed to leave beaches if found on them,” he said.