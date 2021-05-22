About 45% of adults have received first dose of vaccine, Paul Reid says

About 45 per cent of adults in the State have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Health Service Executive (HSE) chief Paul Reid said.

Mr Reid said on Saturday more than 15 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated. He said more than 2.3 million vaccines have been administered, which didn’t include data from GPs.

Online Covid-19 vaccine registrations opened on Saturday for people aged 46. The HSE said that while Covid-19 vaccinations and tests are going ahead there may be some delays in getting results due to the cyberattack.

Meanwhile, in Co Limerick local health officials said they had “serious concerns” over the rapid increase of Covid-19 cases, which have been linked , to social gatherings over the past two weeks.

According to provisional data released on Friday by Public Health Mid-West, there were 137 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick over the past five days.

The department of public health officials in the Mid-West said activities that have contributed to the increase in cases “include house parties, indoor gatherings, social activities surrounding last week’s Eid celebrations, as well as significant onward transmission from weekend social events into workplaces”.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “We have not seen this level of infection in the community since early March, which is a very worrying trend. If daily cases continue at this rate, coupled with the health service’s coping with the sinister cyberattack, we will find ourselves in a very troubling position.

A local department spokesman said it remained “in a strong position to identify these behavioural trends and swiftly manage new outbreaks”, despite the cyberattack on HSE IT systems causing “significant disruption to public health”.

“Our priority is to identify new cases, isolate them, and undertake contact tracing. The faster this happens, the faster we can control the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The spokesman urged anyone showing symptoms or who is concerned they have been exposed to possible infection “to please make attempts to arrange a PCR test at the Limerick Covid Test Centre”.