'A race to save lives' - Number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland's hospitals passes 1,800

There were more than 1,800 patients confirmed with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals on Friday morning, according to the chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Public health officials said the pressure on hospitals is expected to peak next week, though officials predict a “huge number” of patients will still require treatment, even after admissions beging to decline.

In a tweet, Paul Reid said unfortunately the number of Covid-19 hospital cases continues to rise. He said there were 1,846 in hospital, with 171 in ICU on Friday morning.

“People are extremely sick with this virus. Despite some hopeful trends on transmission levels, it’s still hugely prevalent in your area. Please stick with us,” Mr Reid said.

Hospitals have reported increasing pressure as a result of the third wave of Covid-19, with the HSE stating the situation will get worse before it gets better.

Prof Conor Deasy from Cork University Hospital (CUH) said his hospital has 150 Covid patients, with 18 in ICU on Friday morning. The hospital has seen a “step up this week in the criticality” of patients in terms of their lung function, Prof Deasy told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Colette Cowen from University Hospital Limerick (UHL) said at 6am, there were 162 Covid patients, an increase of 10 from yesterday. There were also 47 in the emergency department, isolated and awaiting admission.

UHL’s ICU had one empty bed, the high-dependency unit is full and the hospital is going into the second part of surge plan today. The hospital will today open its final six beds in the high-dependency unit and mix them as intensive care and high dependency.

The HSE has effectively now reached its intensive care unit limit and is using its surge capacity, Mr Reid said in a briefing on Thursday.

“Our teams are working around the clock. It is in all senses a race to save lives in all our hospitals.”

A further 28 deaths of Covid-19 patients were reported on Thursday, along with 3,955 new cases. Almost half of all cases reported during the pandemic occurred in the last fortnight, when one out of every 67 people tested positive.

Since Christmas, more than 5,000 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation, has warned that the Republic, along with other countries, could be “in serious trouble” if new variants of Covid-19 “change the rules of the game” in terms of preventing transmission.

Dr Ryan expressed concern over people not “sustaining the things we need to do at any level” as the pandemic progresses, when new variants could change the rules of infection prevention.