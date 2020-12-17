A further 484 Covid-19 cases and three further deaths as Nphet says more restrictions needed

Nphet will be recommending Government bring in more restrictions by end of year. The relaxation period will now end before January 6th and restrictions on hospitality before the end of the year.

The recommendations on household visits will also become stricter.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil the reproduction rate of the Covid-19 virus has risen to between 1.1 and 1.3 from between 0.9 and 1 last week.

Mr Donnelly, describing the situation as “precarious”, said that with a rate of anything above 1.2 “the cases can rise very, very quickly”.

He said the positivity in testing is up and the referrals for PCR testing are up and that doctors are recording flu-like symptoms in their surgeries.

He warned that all the lead indicators “are all pointing to a serious increase in cases and we’ve seen the number of personal contacts rise”.

The number of contacts per person who tests positive has risen from 2.8 recent to 3.6 today.

He said that “Ireland has done the best in the western world as a nation and as a body of politics in working together to drive the virus down and keep people alive.

The Minister who was opening a Dáil debate on the Covid-19 taskforce, said he had had a long conversation with the Chief and Deputy Chief Medical Officers before the debate and it was “very sobering”.

He said Ireland was in the privileged position of seeing friends and family at Christmas and he appealed to the public to act on the advice of Dr Ronan Glynn to reduce the number of contacts they planned to have over the festive season.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met on Thursday amid warnings that the number of Covid-19 infections in Ireland is going in the wrong direction.

Earlier, the head of the HSE Paul Reid urged people to protect themselves over the Christmas period, saying that would be the best present they could give to Ireland’s health system.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan on Wednesday said there were “significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction.”

He said these include an increase in positivity rates, and the 5 day moving average has now increased to 339 new daily cases while the seven day incidence rate is 48.7 per 100,000.

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing,” he said.

On Wednesday it was announced that a further 431 new Covid-19 cases and six further coronavirus-related deaths had taken place in the State.

On Thursday morning Mr Reid urged people to exercise caution over the Christmas period and keep their social contacts to a minimum.

“We want people to look forward to Christmas, it is important for their mental health,” he said.

But he added that he was concerned that there would be “an explosive concoction” that would have a major impact after Christmas which is peak time for demand on health services.

Restriction on travelling outside the county where you live will be lifted on Friday and Mr Reid called on people to keep contacts and household visits to a minimum.

Restrictions had been eased with the aim of giving people “some measure of relief” but the public needed to continue to practice measures such as mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, Mr Reid told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He said he was concerned about the lag effect. He did not want to have to curtail the easing of restrictions earlier. It was up to everyone to modify their behaviour so that did not have to happen.

He also said that the HSE would offer whatever supports it could to Northern Ireland and they were monitoring the situation there closely.

In response to a question about the possibility of closing schools this week until after Christmas following a number of outbreaks in schools, Mr Reid said that keeping schools open was important for the welfare of children. Positivity rates in school were much lower than in the community, so they should remain open, he said.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the State is now at 2,140 and the total number of confirmed cases is 77,197.

The situation has also deteriorated in Northern Ireland where patients were being treated in rows of ambulances outside hospitals because of the lack of beds and increasing incidence of the virus.