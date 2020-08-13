92 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland with no new deaths

There have been 92 further cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the National Public Health Protection Team has said but there have been no further deaths.

Earlier on Thursday, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland said it had been notified of eight new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases there to 6,225.

It also said there had been no new deaths from the virus notified on Thursday and the total figures for deaths remains at 557.

According to the most recent data, there are three confirmed cases of people with the virus now in intensive care beds in hospitals in Northern Ireland. There are also three active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes. Since the start of the pandemic, there were 180 such outbreaks.

Earlier on Thursday, Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency said data showed clusters of the virus occurring in several districts.

An analysis of all cases across Northern Ireland showed since the start of contact tracing on May 24th a total of 11 clusters with five or more people have been identified.

These were in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (1), Ards and North Down Borough Council (1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (1), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (1), Mid and East Antrim Borough Council (3), and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (4).

In addition, there were 20 clusters across Northern Ireland with fewer than five people. A cluster is defined as two or more confirmed cases among individuals associated with a key setting, with illness onset dates within a 14-day period.

Key settings which have seen clusters to date since May include workplaces, retail or hospitality premises, domestic gatherings, and sporting settings.