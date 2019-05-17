Family of Séamus Lawless fundraising to cover cost of bringing him home

The family of missing climber on Mount Everest Séamus Lawless have set up a fundraising page to cover the “substantial costs” to bring him home.

Mr Lawless, a Trinity College professor from Bray in Co Wicklow, was part of an eight-member climbing expedition when he went missing after he reportedly fell from an altitude of 8,300 metres.

He is said to have slipped while in the “Balcony area” near the summit of Everest after reaching it early on Thursday.

The company that organised the climb said the search has become a recovery operation.

Mingma Sherpa, the owner of Seven Summits Treks, which organised the trip, told RTÉ: “It is a very difficult situation. We are searching for a body.”

His family aim to raise €750,000 to cover costs associated with finding him and bringing him home to Ireland.

A post on the page reads: “With the weekend upon us, we, the family of Shay, have been left with no other option but to ask for assistance in raising funds to gather a team of expert Sherpas to locate and bring our beloved Shay home to Ireland. Time is of the essence in the search mission and the costs of running this mission are substantial.

“At this moment in time we have little to no information about what happened on Thursday 16th May, nor do we know the current location of Shay. It is our priority to locate him and bring him home and we appreciate all the support that can be offered as we face this hugely challenging situation,” his family said.