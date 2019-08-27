You looking at me? Where Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions come from

On Monday, the Republic of Ireland was confirmed in a new CSO report,as having the third highest emissions of greenhouse gases per capita in the EU.

The Environmental Indicators Ireland report showed Ireland generated 13.3 tonnes per capita of CO2 equivalent in 2017, and was only exceeded by Estonia and Luxembourg in that year. This was more than double the rate in Sweden, which had the lowest rate of emissions in 2017 at 5.5 tonnes per capita.

In 2017, Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions were 60.7 million tonnes. This was a reduction compared with peak emissions of 70.5 million tonnes in 2001, but was 9.6 per cent higher than the 1990 figure of 55.4 million tonnes.

Here is a breakdown of where Ireland’s emissions came from by sector.