Wind warnings as Storm Eleanor brings heavy rain and floods

Two weather warnings are in place across the country after Storm Eleanor brought heavy winds, rain and flooding on Tuesday night.

Met Éireann issued a status orange wind for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, which is valid until 2pm.

Westerly gale to storm winds, together with Wednesday morning’s high tides and exceptionally high seas are due to result in coastal damage and flooding.

A second, status yellow wind alert is in place for Leinster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford, with further gusty winds and damage possible.

The Government’s National Emergency Coordination Group is meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues.

ESB Networks said it was attempting to restore power to some 27,000 homes and premises, with 10,000 of those customers in Mayo, the most heavily impacted county. ESB Networks said power had been restored to 123,000 customers affected by the storm and that it hope to have all faults fixed by Wednesday evening.

Derek Hynes, Operations Manager for ESB Networks told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that teams have been working to fix faults on the network since 5pm yesterday. “Mayo is the worst affected with 10,000 without electricity - 2,000 in Westport, 2,500 in Castlebar, 2,000 in Ballina and 1,600 in Swinford, ” he said.

Further outages

Mr Hynes said there was a possibility of more power cuts on Wednesday and that the company’s main concern was the safety of the public and its staff.

NIE Networks, which manages electricity supply in the North, said its emergency crews had restored power to 20,000 homes affected by Storm Eleanor.

It said there had been more than 400 incidences of weather related damage to the network on Tuesday night and that some 3,000 customers remained without power this morning.

Wind speeds overnight remained high across Northern Ireland and a Met Office status yellow warning for wind remains in place today, which NIE Networks said could lead to further damage to the electricity network.

The Irish Coast Guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers and promenades during storm conditions.

An Garda Síochána advised motorists to drive with care and reduce speed if necessary.

The AA said drivers should allow extra journey time and warned there are likely to be some delays as a result of the weather conditions.

“In particular drivers need to exercise caution when driving on motorways as sudden gusts of wind can make what are normally Ireland’s safest roads very hazardous,” a spokesman said.

“Strong gusts of wind combined with heavy rain and road spray from other vehicles severely reduces driver visibility and also impacts on the driver’s ability to maintain control of the car.”

Blame game

Minister of State for Flood Relief Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said that local authorities needed to learn from the experiences of Storm Ophelia and Storm Eleanor while the public has to be more prepared for such extreme weather events.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that this was not the time to play a ‘‘blame game” following complaints in Galway from businesses who said they had not been warned about the possibility of flooding.

Mr Moran said that updated flood risk maps would be published later this month and he promised that he will do his best to get flood defences in place.

“I want local authorities to work with my department to fast track plans. People are fed up with waiting, they want to see machines on the ground,” he said.

“The people of Galway have suffered too much...I’ve been around the country over the last number of months and seen four major floodings ... and every local authority can learn in relation to what’s happening,” he said.

“I know that we have to sit down now and talk to the city and county managers … because if you look at what happened in Mountmellick or look what happened in Galway or in Donegal, we have to learn from this because these extreme weather events are happening far too often.”

‘On standby’

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said staff from her department were “on standby” to help people whose homes may have been affected by flooding.

Staff from the Department of Employment and Social Protection will be avilable from Wednesday morning to support householders in areas affected by Storm Eleanor.

The Department’s Community Welfare Services staff will engage with the relevant local authorities and will assess the level of service required across the country, partciularly in the Galway area.

Met Éireann has asked road users to remain vigilant with the possibility of flooding and debris on Wednesday morning.

“Stay up to date with local authority and national warnings and assess your surroundings prior to departure on any journeys while storm conditions pass through,” it said.

Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe has announced the provision of a humanitarian flooding scheme to provide emergency assistance for small businesses, sports clubs and community organisations, unable to secure flood insurance which have been affected by flooding as a result of Storm Eleanor.

The scheme will be administered by the Irish Red Cross with the details due to be made available on their website shortly.

Local flooding

Siobhan Ryan, meteorologist at Met Eireann said Storm Eleanor continues to bring “extremely windy and stormy conditions”.

“A combination of high tides and exceptionally high seas may yet result in ongoing coastal damage and further flooding along the west coast.

“Sustained winds really packed a punch across the west last night with a gust of 155km/h recorded across Knock.

“In the short-term we’re looking at scattered squally showers continuing with risk of local surface flooding and the showers then becoming confined to the northwest during the course of the day and at last the winds moderating for a time then.”

Ms Ryan said there is “some uncertainty” regarding the weather for Thursday with long spells of rain and colder conditions anticipated.

“Friday will be a very cold day once again with brisk, north east winds striking down scattered falls of rain, persistent across east and northeast counties and again there will be the risk of sleet in these parts.”

Winds will gradually ease by the weekend with severe frost and ice forecast.

Road conditions, according to AA Roadwatch:

Cavan: The N54 Cavan/Clones Road is blocked at Cloverhill due to a fallen tree, while the Killashandra/Crossdoney Rd (R199) is down to one lane.

Cork: The storm brought down a tree and power lines on the N71 between Skibbereen and Bantry overnight. A tree has also fallen on the R515 between Milford and Newtownshandrum near Charleville and partially blocked the road. Caution has also been urged on the R599 in west Cork where a tree is down near a series of bends near Keohane’s Cross between Clonakilty and Dunmanway. A tree also came down overnight on the R595 Skibbereen to Baltimore road near Old Court.

Mayo: Gardaí are advising extreme caution in the Castlebar and Claremorris areas due to a large amount of debris and fallen branches, especially on secondary routes. A fallen tree has been removed from the N5 Castlebar/Longford Rd at the Swinford Bypass.

Galway: Tree blocking the Portumna/Woodford Rd (R352) about 2.5km west of Portumna near the golf club. The promenade in Salthill is closed temporarily and may close again at around 6pm for high tide.

Tipperary: Conditions are very slippery on the M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd between J27 Birdhill and J25 Nenagh Centre and extreme care is advised.

Donegal: Surface water has been reported on the N13 Ballybofey/Letterkenny Rd between the two towns and on the N13 Letterkenny/Derry Rd around Newtowncunningham, but the road is passable.