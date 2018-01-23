Wind warning issued as temperatures become milder

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow national weather warning with strong gusts expected to reach speeds of 110 km/h on Tuesday night.

There will be heavy, persistent rain across many western counties on Tuesday morning with broken and more scattered showers in the east.

Skies are scheduled to brighten by Tuesday afternoon with just a few showers and generally dry weather.

Temperatures will reach a mild 10 to 11 degrees with south to southwest winds.

These winds will build into the evening with severe gusts reaching 110 km/h expected across western and northern counties.

The rain will become widespread again overnight but will eventually ease off, while temperatures will range from 4 to 6 degrees.

Wednesday will be bright and blustery with frequent showers across western counties and highs of 10 or 11 degrees.

These showers will continue on Thursday across western counties and will become more widespread during the day. Temperatures will fall slightly to between 6 and 7 degrees. Thursday night will be cold with clear skies and widespread frost.

The frost is expected to continue on Friday morning with dry and bright weather.

Rain will spread eastwards on Friday night and Saturday will be cloudy and wet. Temperatures will rise again over the weekend with highs of 11 to 12 degrees.