Widespread flooding across the south-east after heavy rain

Torrential overnight rain has caused widespread flooding across the south-east.

Parts of Wexford, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Cork were hit by up to 50mms (two inches) of rain which fell on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Several places in Kilkenny reported flooding on Thursday morning. Gardaí in Kilkenny advised motorists to avoid the Freshford area and take the N77 via Ballyragget instead.

In the north of Kilkenny city, Bleach Road was left impassable due to flooding and the circular road in the city was flooded on Wednesday, according to AA Roadwatch.

The Callan/Goatsbridge Road was flooded a kilometre east of Callan, Annamult Road in Bennetsbridge was impassable and both The Quay and Marshes St in Thomastown were impassable due to flooding.

In Tipperary there was flooding on the Faugheen/Carrick-on-Suir Rd (R697) at Cregg. In Cork, the Park Road in Mallow, which is part of the N72 route, was closed due to flood as was the Edermine Bridge south of Enniscorthy in Co Wexford.

In Wicklow there was flooding at several locations on the Kilmacanogue/Roundwood Rd (R755), especially around Calary and the Roundwood/Sally Gap Rd (R759) was impassable due to flooding.

Further rain is expected in Munster and Connacht on Thursday. It will be mild and breezy on Friday, but cold weather will set in for St Patrick’s Day.

Temperatures in the east of the country will be just 1 to 3 degrees and between 4 to 6 degrees further west.

It will be very cold Saturday night, with mainly clear skies and some snow showers in the east and southeast though amounts are looking small at this stage. Lowest temperatures are between minus 1 to minus 4 degrees.