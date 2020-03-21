Why are we having such spectacular sunsets? It’s all down to the light . . .

Dramatic sunsets which have draped vivid warm colours over Irish skies in recent evenings are set to continue, forecasters are predicting.

Intense hues of yellow, orange and red have been lighting up dusk around the country, briefly distracting from the dark mood felt by many underneath the skies.

So why are the sunsets and sunrises so dramatic at the moment.

Well, the answer, according to Met Éireann meteorologist Siobhán Ryan, is partly to do with the weather at the moment and also the time of year.

Sunset over Co Cavan on Friday. Photograph: Niall Brady

The country is enjoying a couple of relatively settled days and this dry, calm, still weather “scatters the light” molecules in a different way and also the changing directions of light rays, she said.

“Our eyes are sensitive to the wavelengths in that and the different colours associated with different wavelengths, which bend in different directions.”

Both at sunrise and sunset, light has to travel a greater distance to reach our eyes, than during the day, when it is more directly overheard.

So more of the blue — that we see in a cloudless sky — gets filtered out. This reveals more of the warmer colours of the rainbow that make up light.

The sun sets over the Navan Road, in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Michael Brady

Because we are coming into the spring equinox, there is also more sunlight and the sun is higher in the sky.

“On Friday there were quite spectacular sunrises and and particularly sunsets around the country,” said Ms Ryan.

“The east coast probably saw the best sunsets, as there was cloud rolling up from the south of the country.”

And, says Ms Ryan, we can expect to see more of the same in the coming days, as an easterly airflow likely keeps the air dry and clear.

“Eastern and southern counties and maybe inland could expect some fairly spectacular sunrises and sunsets to come,” she said.

The sunset seen over houses in Tuam, Co Galway, on Friday.

“Nice springy weather” is also on the way for most of the country over the next two to three days, with temperatures expected to jump into double digits.

Following a cold Saturday - with the mercury hovering between 5 and 8 degrees - parts of the midlands and west could enjoy highs of 13 degrees from Sunday.

It is forecast to be fresher in the east and south, with winds coming off the Irish and Celtic Seas, but temperatures should still rise to 11 and 12 degrees in parts.

Sunset over Clonakilty, Co Cork on Friday night. Photograph: David Norman

The conditions are expected to last until Tuesday when rain is predicted to move across the country.