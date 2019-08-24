What’s this insect on my windowsill called? Readers’ nature queries

This insect was on a windowsill in my home. I’ve never see one like it before. – Glenna Woods, Garristown, Co Dublin

It’s the male oak eggar moth, which flies during the day. The female, which is a lighter colour, flies and lays its eggs at night.

Barrel jellyfish

I spotted this object on Laytown beach. It was quite large. What is it? – Catherine McGauran, Laytown, Co Dublin

It’s the barrel jellyfish, Rhizostoma pulmo, which can reach up to 90cm.

Magpie moth

This insect was in my mobile home in Wexford. What is it? – Eithne Mackell, Blackrock, Co Dublin

It’s the magpie moth. Its larvae feed on blackthorn, gooseberry, currants and other shrubs.

Horntail wasp

My Dad found this bug in our garden on a noble fir. At first glance it looked similar to a wasp. – Nicola Conron, Donard, Co Wicklow

It’s a sawfly called the horntail or wood wasp, which uses her ovipositor to bore into pine trees to lay her eggs. They remain in the tree for 2-3 years, after which they emerge as fully grown insects.

Peacock butterfly

I saw this beautiful butterfly with dozens of others in Ardgillan, near Skerries. – Mary Dunne , Gormanston, Co Meath

It’s good to hear that there are plenty of peacock butterflies around.

Herons nest in our huge pine tree but they have all departed for this year. At the beginning of August two pairs of egrets arrived to the tree and stayed around. Are they likely to nest this late in the year? – Michael Latchford, Clahane, Co Kerry

It’s too late to breed, but they roost together.

The slug Arion ater rufus, which is the red form of the black slug A ater

Two correspondents, Con Hurley of Ballinlough, Co Cork, and Rónait Ní Chonghaile of Inis Mór, Co Galway, sent in photos of the slug Arion ater rufus, which is the red form of the black slug A ater. It is found all around Ireland.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.