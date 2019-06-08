What’s this camouflaged insect’s name? Readers’ nature queries

I spotted this camouflaged creature on my front door. – Craig Bolton, Raheny, Dublin 5.

It’s the lime hawkmoth. The base colour can vary from buff, which is yours, through greenish to orange/brown. They have only recently been discovered as resident in Ireland.

Silverfish

I found this fellow in the house in West Cork recently. What is it? – Kevin Hodnett, Cork.

Silverfish are abundant in houses where there is a moist atmosphere and a supply of their starchy food such as bread crumbs, etc. They come out at night.

Latticed heath moth

What is the name of this tiny butterfly found beside Lough Conn, Co Mayo – Barbara Browne, Knockmore, Co Mayo.

Not a butterfly, it’s the latticed heath moth which is a relative newcomer and seems to have arrived here around the 1970s. It has been seen in north east Mayo and elsewhere mainly in the northern half of the country

Wasps’ nest

I found this at the back of a shed that hadn’t been opened for a year. Is it a wasps’ nest and should I be worried about wasps returning? – Johanna Moore, Goatstown, Dublin 14.

It’s a wasps’ nest, but they don’t return to old nests as they only live for a year. The new queen makes a new nest.

While visiting my uncle in Co Meath I saw an interesting nest. While the swallows were away for the winter the wren added to the swallows’ nest and made it his own. – Ella Clarkin-Sayers (7), Co Meath.

While driving near Mallow, Co Cork, I saw a buzzard fly down and grab a rabbit on the roadside. The rabbit struggled, and passing cars disturbed the buzzard which let go and the rabbit bounded away. – Paddy Sleeman, UCC, Cork.

A day-old silka fawn

I spotted this day-old sika deer in Ballard, Co Wicklow, last month. – Finian McEvoy, Laragh, Co Wicklow.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.