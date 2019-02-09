What’s this bird I spotted from a distance? Readers’ nature queries

I spotted this enormous bird from a distance. Could it be an eagle? – Emer O’Shea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Yes, it could be a young golden eagle.

The false widow spider, Steatoda bipunctata

This large spider turned up in our log pile. I hope he’s a native rather than a foreign biter. – Diarmaid Ó Gráda, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

It is one of the false widow spiders found here, Steatoda bipunctata. And yes, it has a bite.

Snakelocks anemone

What on earth is this, which I found on Bunduff Strand – a jelly of some kind? Individuals are between 3 and 4 inches long, and it has a central body, greyish in colour. – Andrea McElroy, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo

It is snakelocks anemone, Anemonia viridis. It comes in different colours, some brown or grey or green, and is found from the lower shore down to deep water.

Navelwort

What are these plants growing on a moss-covered tree in Lough Key Forest Park? – Ted Sheehy, Elphin, Co Roscommon

They are navelwort. Later on they will grow long spikes of flowers. They more usually grow on walls or cliffs or rocky places.

Muscovy ducks

I saw these unusual ducks in the Phoenix Park near the pond at Mountjoy Cross.– Pat Smith, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

They are muscovy ducks, which originated in Central and South America and were brought to these islands more than 100 years ago.

Redpoll

The cold weather has brought some redpolls to the garden to feed on the nyger seeds for the first time this year. – Liam Kane, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

There’s been an influx of redpolls from the continent

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.