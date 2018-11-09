Weather warnings issued for strong winds and heavy rain

Met Éireann has issued a number of status yellow weather warnings for counties across the State on Friday, with heavy rain and strong winds set to become widespread throughout the day.

The national forecaster issued a status yellow rain alert for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford starting from 6am on Friday and remaining in place until 6pm that evening.

It warned that the wet and windy weather, which is due to bring heavy rain, would become widespread through the morning and that strong and gusty southeast winds could bring strong gales on exposed coasts. The rain, which may be thundery, will be heaviest in the west and south during the first half of the day and will spread to the east in the afternoon.

Heavy showers are also expected in the southwest later in the afternoon while the rain will continue in the west and temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann has also issued status yellow wind warnings for Munster, Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr in some places. These gusts are expected to be stronger in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground.

A status yellow wind warning for Munster and Connacht has been issued from 4am on Friday and will remain in place till 3pm, while the wind warning for the rest of the country runs between 8am and 7pm on Friday.

A status yellow weather alert urges people to “be aware” and is issued when conditions do not pose an immediate threat to the general population but could pose a threat to those exposed to risk because of their location or activity.

The last of the rain is expected to clear to the north on Friday night with some scattered showers to follow and more heavy rain in the west. Winds will also moderate overnight and temperatures will drop to 4 degrees.

Saturday will see some sunny spells and scattered showers with heavy rain in the west and temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. The scattered showers will continue into Saturday evening.

Further sunny spells and scattered showers are expected on Sunday, with most of the rain in the west of the country.