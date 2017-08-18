Weather warnings issued as remains of hurricane head towards Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide yellow weather warning for heavy rain and possible flooding starting on Sunday.

The warning comes as Hurricane Gert moves across the Atlantic towards north-west Europe.

The forecaster warned the the North West looked set to be the worst affected although full details were still uncertain. “High rainfall totals are likely in places late Sunday and on Monday, especially across western and northwestern counties with the risk of localised spot flooding”, it said.

It added that it was also likely to be humid and warned that “conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will occur at times through Sunday and during the early days of next week, especially in Atlantic coastal areas. Limited opportunities for spraying are possible on Saturday.”

Gert made its way north from the Caribbean, but did not make landfall in the United States, instead tracking the eastern seaboard before heading north-east where it has turned into an Atlantic depression. Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said earlier this week the former hurricane could bring more heavy rain and strong winds to the western half of the country, but, by its nature, it is hard to say with certainty what will happen. In any case both Sunday and Monday are forecast wet and windy across the country.