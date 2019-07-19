Weather warning: Thunderstorms, flooding, soaring temperatures forecast

Forecasters warned of spot flooding as a rainfall warning came into effect for the entire country on Friday.

“Heavy thundery downpours will give high totals of rainfall in short spaces of time today/early tonight leading to localised spot flooding”, Met Éireann said.

The heavy and prolonged rain may be accompanied by thunderstorms, the forecaster.

Temperatures will reach 21 degrees, although it will be only 16 or 17 degrees in the north and northwest.

The heavy or thundery showers will continue in many areas this evening and the status yellow warning is in place until 3am on Saturday.

There will be rain off and on over the weekend but the big news is that temperatures are set to soar. They will hit 22 degrees on Sunday and it will be humid - temperatures will be no lower than 15 to 17 degrees on Sunday night.

On Monday temperatures may 26 degrees with similar temperatures on Tuesday.

“Wednesday will bring some heavy showers with light variable winds but it still looks very warm and close”, the forecaster added on its website.