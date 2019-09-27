Weather warning issued for Munster and much of south Leinster

A deluge of rain is threatening floods in many parts of the country ahead of a “nice day” on Sunday, forecasters are predicting.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for 5pm on Saturday and will last until 7am on Sunday, affecting all of Munster as well as much of south Leinster, including counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Liz Coleman, forecaster with Met Éireann, said people should prepare for “heavy bursts” of rain as a low pressure system from the Atlantic makes landfall in the south west by mid-afternoon and then moves through the country overnight.

“We’re expecting heavy rain at times, with accumulations between 25mm and 35 mm,” she said. “So, there is a risk of localised flooding.”

However, she added that while Sunday morning should start out cloudy with some rain and drizzle in the east of the country, “brighter conditions” will take over from the west during the day.

“Sunday will be quite a nice day with some sunny spells and just the odd shower,” said Ms Coleman.

“It will be the best day of the weekend. There will be a few scattered showers and north westerly breeze, so it might feel a little cool, but the wind won’t be that strong”

Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to be between 14 degrees and 17 degrees.