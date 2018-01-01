Weather warning as Storm Eleanor to bring powerful winds

The first storm of 2018, Eleanor, is due to make landfall on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 130km/h expected across 14 counties.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Munster, Leinster and south Galway effective between 4pm and 9pm on Tuesday.

An orange warning concerns weather events which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

Eleanor, the fifth storm of the 2017/18 winter season, will bring average wind speeds of up to 80km/h.

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said the strongest winds would be over Munster, Leinster and south Galway with winds gusting from 110 to 130 km/h.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) the winds are not going to be as severe but it is going to be a windy day particularly along the west coast. There’ll be some showers with hail and thunder along with that risk of coastal flooding.”

Ms Lowe said conditions will remain “very unsettled” for the rest of the week. “It’s going to get very windy again in southern parts on Thursday morning with rain spreading up across the country.”

Status yellow

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow wind warning for the rest of the State between 5pm and 9pm on Tuesday. Wind speeds in these areas will reach up to 65km/h, with gusts of up to 110km/h.

Tuesday will be relatively mild for this time of year, with top temperatures of 13 degrees. There will be heavy rain extending in from the Atlantic across much of Ireland, with the risk of thundery downpours in some places.

Clare County Council has warned members of the public to avoid exposed coastal locations from Tuesday evening through to Wednesday morning.

Tom Tiernan, senior engineer at Clare County Council, said “we are advising the public not to venture out unless necessary, particularly in coastal areas”.

“Motorists are asked to be careful when driving and to avoid parking vehicles in close proximity to exposed coastal areas,” he said.

“Any coastal areas which have previously flooded are at risk and people in such situations are advised to take appropriate precautions.”

An Garda Síochána have advised motorists to drive with care and reduce speed if necessary.

The AA said drivers should allow extra journey time and warned there are likely to be some delays as a result of the weather conditions.

“In particular drivers need to exercise caution when driving on motorways as sudden gusts of wind can make what are normally Ireland’s safest roads very hazardous,” a spokesman for the AA said.

“Strong gusts of wind combined with heavy rain and road spray from other vehicles severely reduces driver visibility and also impacts on the driver’s ability to maintain control of the car.”