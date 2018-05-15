Weather to stay dry with ‘unbroken sunshine’ forecast

The recent spell of dry weather is due to continue, according to Met Éireann, with further sunshine predicted this week.

The national forecaster is predicting dry, calm and settled weather in the coming says with “unbroken sunshine” in many parts of the country. Temperatures will remain around the average level for May – between 13 and 18 degrees.

Tuesday evening is set to be dry and bright with cold and clear weather overnight.

The dry weather will continue into Wednesday when sunshine is expected across most of Ireland. There will be moderate to fresh northeast breezes in the north and west of the country with temperatures ranging between 12 and 17 degrees.

Conditions will remain dry and sunny on Thursday with light breezes. It will be cloudier in southwest Munster with patching rain and drizzle. The warmest weather will be felt across Connacht, Ulster and the north midlands with temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

There will be patchy outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest of the country on Friday, while other areas will remain dry. Saturday will also be dry with long spells of “mild or even warm sunshine”.

Temperatures will range between 14 and 19 degrees with spots of drizzle and cloud along Atlantic coasts.