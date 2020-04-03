Weather: Temperatures set to rise but unsettled conditions lie ahead

Bright and sunny conditions forecast for Dublin and parts of the east coast on Friday afternoon are not expected to last.

According to Met Éireann, showers will move in from the west towards nighttime.

The national outlook for the weekend generally is for cloudy conditions with scattered showers, but also some sunny spells and light breezes.

Temperatures are rising and will be as high as 9 to 11 or 12 degrees during the daytime on Friday, coolest in the northwest. Lowest temperatures will be between 3 to 5 degrees overnight, with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Saturday is expected to be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and spells of hazy sunshine. Some patchy light rain or drizzle will occur at times, mainly in coastal counties in the south and east, but amounts will be small.

Conditions will be breezy, with moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong near western coasts. It will be mild, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Saturday night will see most parts of the country dry and clear, but cloud will increase from the west overnight, with rain reaching western and southwestern coastal areas by Sunday morning.

More unsettled

From Sunday onwards conditions will become more unsettled. The outbreaks of rain in the west and southwest on Sunday morning will extend eastwards to most areas as the day goes on, with some heavy bursts possible in south Munster and south Leinster. Parts of Ulster and north Leinster may hold dry until evening. The day will be mild and blustery with highs of 12 to 15 degrees and fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Sunday night will see outbreaks of rain in the south and east. These will be followed by cooler, showery conditions extending from the west. Some showers will merge to give longer spells of rain in the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures overnight will be between 6 to 8 degrees, with fresh to strong southerly winds.

Monday will see scattered blustery showers, most frequent in the west, with most parts of the country becoming dry and sunny by evening. Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 13 degrees, with conditions mildest in the south and east. Fresh southwesterly winds will gradually become westerly and mostly moderate.

The outlook for the following days is for patchy rain, breezy winds and occasional sunshine.