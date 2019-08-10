We spotted what looks like a pink grasshopper on our walk? Readers’ nature queries

We spotted this pink grasshopper on a walk in Greystones. On Googling we found that there was a similar sighting in Britain in 2017. – Holly (11) and Carla (14) O’Brien, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Pink grasshoppers are very rare as the colour is caused by a genetic anomaly. A few have been seen in Britain, and one was found in Slievenacloy Nature Reserve in the Belfast hills in 2015.

An isopod of the Idotea species

On a visit to west Cork we saw this green marine creature, about 2cms, at Warren Strand near Rosscarbery. – Peter Bishton, Bray, Co Wicklow

Biologist Dr Kevin Flannery identified it as an isopod of the Idotea species, like woodlice. They clean up dead seaweed and become food for fish and waders,

Dragonfly nymph

This large insect appeared as I was cleaning out my garden pond. – Ann Keogh, Oughterard, Co Galway

Your pond dweller was a dragonfly nymph, from which a dragonfly will eventually emerge.

The tub gurnard, a common fish of inshore waters.

We caught this fish at the mouth of Baltimore harbour in west Cork. About 20cms long and extremely spikey, he folded up his magnificent fins and reopened them like a fan. – Shirley O’Sullivan, Baltimore, Co Cork

It’s the tub gurnard, a common fish of inshore waters

The caterpillar of the cinnabar moth feeding on ragwort

These caterpillars were on Enniscrone beach. What species are they? – Barbara Browne, Knockmore, Co Mayo

It’s the caterpillar of the cinnabar moth feeding on ragwort.

The female emperor moth

I’m amazed at the camouflage of this moth or butterfly. – Patrick Mullin, Gervaghet, Co Tyrone

It’s the female emperor moth.

While fishing on Michael Cadogan’s boat off Cape Clear I caught a pollack. As I pulled it in a grey seal tried unsuccessfully to snatch it. – Jack Sleeman, Castleroche, Co Cork

